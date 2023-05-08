Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 promo: Shauna’s pain

Just in case you needed more evidence that Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 was going to be gut-wrenching for Shauna, Showtime has provided it.

In the new promo for this upcoming story (titled “Burial”), the first thing you are really shown is Shauna letting out some of her pain. She is reeling from the death of her baby, and how she handles that grief could prove to be rather difficult. She had just started to come around to her true feelings on having them in her life … and then they’re gone. It is an almost impossible situation to describe, especially in this environment when you are surrounded by such devastating loss and complicated emotions from top to bottom.

So what about the present? Luckily, this promo gives you a better sense of some of that, as well! Let’s just say that with the survivors all together again, Lottie seems to think that they are fulfilling some particular purpose. That includes an element of drinking and/or partying, but there is some deeper meaning to all of this. We don’t think that Lottie started having visions again just so that they could come together and do shots. Maybe they’re trying to numb the pain for a little while, but this is only going to work for so long and it is hard to imagine anything otherwise.

There are only three episodes left this season, as crazy as that is to think about. Because of this, we do think that some particular elements of the story are going to move quickly and they almost have to.

If you want to watch the full promo for this Yellowjackets episode, all you have to do is visit the link here.

