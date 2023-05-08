Yellowjackets season 2: Why only nine episodes?

If you are excited to check out Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime later this week, it’s hard to blame you! There is so much story that needs to be told … and it’s even more frustrating when you think about just how much time is actually left.

In case you had not heard already, this season is set to only be nine eyes, a rather small number — even if it is even with The Last of Us from earlier this year. So why few stories? What is going on here? Well, there is a method to the madness here being the scenes, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

First and foremost, let’s note that the short season has nothing to do with the writers’ strike. Production for the season wrapped earlier this year; the strike is impacting the third season, but we will cross some more bridges when it comes to that a little bit later down the road.

As far as anyone can tell, the reason for the short season this time is simply creative. Showtime, as a network, likely wants as much Yellowjackets as possible. However, they also want to make sure that the quality remains 100% there. The last thing that they want to do is find themselves in a situation where the pacing is off or a story is stretched to ten episodes when it really should not be. Nine episodes seems to be the right spot to end this for now — even if it feels weird that there are only three more left.

So how will this season end?

We wouldn’t be shocked if we got somewhat more of an origin story on the Antler Queen — even if we don’t know who it is, we do think we’ll learn more about what it really means. Don’t be shocked if there is some sort of flash-forward, or the writers play around with time to a certain degree.

