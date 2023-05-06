Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7: A new Van, Taissa tease

What is going to be coming up with Van and Taissa moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 on Showtime? Let’s just say that there is a lot more content ahead for both of them!

First and foremost, though, we begin by stating that in the past, their story seems pretty clear alongside many other characters. The whole group of survivors need to rally around Shauna, given the fact that she just lost her baby. Her mental and emotional state will be critical for whatever is coming up next.

So what about the present? At one point, it seemed as though Van was just dropping Tai off at Lottie’s compound … but that was before she saw the character for the first time in years. Based on some newly-released photos for the next episode “Burial,” Lauren Ambrose’s character is not going anywhere. She is going to be around alongside Taissa, and it seems as though the two are going to have some sort of secluded conversation.

While we certainly assume that there could still be feelings there between these two, we’re also not sure that is top priority. Instead, they have to figure out a way to stop Tai’s continued sleepwalking, but may also need to understand better what is going on with Lottie. Depending how much she says about her visions, we could be entering a pretty precarious time for everyone.

What’s the endgame for everyone in the present?

That’s the big mystery for the time being, as it seems very-much possible that all of their lives could be in danger. Is there a chance that the wilderness (or whatever you want to call it) is going to demand some sort of further sacrifice? There are reasons to wonder about this at the moment…

What do you most want to see for Van and Taissa entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7?

Share all of your thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you will not want to miss.

