Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7: Is Coach Ben’s fate sealed?

As we prepare to check out Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 on Showtime next week, don’t you have to feel different about Coach Ben?

All of this is, in so many ways, an interesting thing to ponder over. Remember this: We’ve all thought the character would probably die soon. He is not mentioned in the present, and he hasn’t been doing well in the past for a good while. He’s largely alone and suffering, and his only real function in episode 5 was having a conversation with Javi … one that did not yield a lot of answers.

As for episode 6, it feels like his role was decidedly negative. He had a chance to step up and help during Shauna’s birth, but despite his position as the adult in the room (and the guy who showed videos in health class), he didn’t have the guts to do it. In his mind, his only job was putting the VCR in for the students to watch.

If Ben isn’t going to be useful for this, what role does he have at all? This is one of the huge questions that the Yellowjackets themselves may be wondering at this point. If he doesn’t have much of a use for some of them … well, let’s just say that there could be a reason to worry about his future. That is, if you were not worried about it already. The younger characters don’t listen to him, and they certainly don’t respect him. That would have been a chance to get some of that back and now, that is clearly very much gone.

To us, it is not a matter of if Ben is going to die — it’s when.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

