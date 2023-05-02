Yellowjackets season 3: What was done before writers’ strike

As we prepare to see a new episode of Yellowjackets season 2 later this week, why not look ahead for a moment to season 3? As so many of you are aware there is some more great stuff coming on the subject of the show. In the end, the big question is when we will have a chance to see it.

In a post on Twitter, co-creator Ashley Lyle indicated that work began in the writers’ room shortly before the beginning of the writers’ strike on Tuesday, and we will see what happens from here:

Well, we had exactly one day in the [Yellowjackets] S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the [WGA] gets a fair deal.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

We know that a lot has been said about the strike over the past few weeks, and we would love nothing more than for it to be over soon. However, Lyle puts it well: This is about writers getting a fair deal in exchange for their labor, not just for now but in the years ahead. The business of television is dramatically different than it was a decade ago, and that is why we are even at this point. We hope that the major studios and providers step up to the plate and the creative team can get back to work sooner rather than later — we would love nothing more than to see a season 3 premiere at some point in 2024.

For the time being, know that there are still four more episodes to come in season 2 — that includes “Qui,” which will be coming to Showtime on Friday. There is so much important stuff ahead in this hour, including a reuniting featuring most of the main characters in the same place.

Related – Get more news regarding this week’s episode

What big reveals do you think will be held until Yellowjackets season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







