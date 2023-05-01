Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 debate: Lottie’s distress?

If you are ready to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 on Showtime, just know that you are one of many. There is a whole legion of citizen detectives out there conjuring up some theories and ready to get this show back, even if the network is making us wait a while for some of the good stuff.

So is there anything more that we can say leading up to the next installment arriving? Let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with Lottie’s feelings towards a certain reunion that is going on.

This past week, we saw a new sneak peek emerge for episode 6 (titled “Qui”) that showed something rather unusual. Think along the lines of Van, Lottie, Misty, Shauna, Natalie, and Taissa all in the same place as adults. Typically, a high school reunion comes with smiles — or, at the very least, an attempt at some. Yet, when Lottie sees the five women before her, she does not appear to be relieved. Instead, there is a look of great distress on her face, almost like this is another omen that there is something terrible coming right around the corner.

So what should we be afraid of?

We already know that Lottie is having visions again, and we don’t think it should come as much of a shock that these are frightening her. Based on what we’ve seen from her in this whole “guru” phase, she doesn’t want to hurt anyone and with that, this could all take quite a psychological toll on her. The reunion, at least in her mind, could be inching everyone a small step closer to the inevitable at the tail end of things.

Is there anything in particular you think we could see from Lottie moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

