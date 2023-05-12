Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7: Does Van have cancer?

Throughout most of Yellowjackets, one of the things that we’ve come to know about Van is that time and time again, she’s cheated death. However, has she finally met a version of her fate she cannot escape? Well, there are reasons to worry about that following the end of this week’s episode.

So what did we learn? We don’t really need to make this altogether complicated: Van has cancer, and it seems to be terminal. After all, she made it clear to Taissa at the end of the episode that she only has a little bit of time left — think months.

Now, here is where we get somewhat supernatural here. If you are a regular viewer of Yellowjackets, you know already that there is something that comes from these women being together. You can argue that it is somewhat of a source of Taissa’s sleepwalking, of Lottie’s visions, or even Shauna’s gravitation towards violence. There are negative consequences … but are there also positive ones? We aren’t sitting here saying that Liv Hewson / Lauren Ambrose’s character is teetering on the line of immortal, but it would not be an altogether shocking idea that being around the other women carries with it some sort of healing property.

Let’s face it: Stranger things have happened on this show. Also, remember for a moment that what we are seeing now is not any sort of guarantee that we’ll be seeing the same thing one or two weeks from now. We think Van has a chance of living, provided that she sticks around some of her former teammates.

Of course, the irony in doing this is that there could be other carnage that comes from it. How do you trade off all of these different emotions?

What do you think is going to happen to Van following the vents of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

