Outlander season 7 spoilers: How Jamie, Claire prepare for war

As so many of you know at this point the Outlander season 7 premiere is coming on June 16, and there is SO much to be explored. This is a season where there will be romance, adventure, and action, but above all else a looming threat of war. To be specific, the Revolutionary War that will arrive before everything wraps up.

The past several seasons, in one way or another, have been building up to this moment — and now, said moment is here. Are you prepared for it? We’re honestly not sure that we are. While we tend to think Jamie and Claire will make it out of this alive, there could still be other twists, turns, and complications. We have to be prepared for all of them.

What we can at least offer today is an extended logline, one that establishes further the setting for the story ahead and while we’re at it, also a number of big-time twists. Go ahead and take a look below…

Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of “Outlander,” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

How worried are we about this sort of separation? Moderately, but not in the way where relationships will be shattered forever. There’s just no guarantee that this Fraser’s Ridge society is going to continue in the way that it has so far.

