Outlander season 7 trailer: Is Jamie … dying?

Today Starz released the full Outlander season 7 trailer leading up to the show’s return next month, and let’s just say this one is epic. Very much so. Sure, there is some of the show’s signature romance, but you also have higher stakes than we’ve had in years thanks to the impending arrival of the Revolutionary War.

Also, there is a major concern along the way here that Jamie will not make it out alive. The closing minutes certainly offer up something major to fear, and then you also have Sam Heughan’s character indicating to Claire that should he not make it, she could go back through the stones and back to her own time.

Those final seconds of the trailer could have your heart stopped … but we have a hard time thinking that Jamie is going to perish before the final season of the show. Sure, there could be a change from the source material, but he and Claire have always found their way back to each other. Why wouldn’t they here?

This trailer also indicates a personal fear for Jamie, that he would someday have to do battle with his own son William. We are going to see an older version of that character this season, and there are of course a wide array of different struggles that could come out of this. He is just one of many characters who are either new or somewhat-new (we have, after all, seen William before) who will be featured over the course of the season.

In general, we think this is as awesome a trailer as you are going to have for the show, and we can only hope that the new season lives up to all of the hype and hopes that are out there.

You can watch the trailer in its entirety now over here.

(Photo: Starz.)

