Outlander season 7 spoilers: Boss on big Jamie, Claire story

The premiere of Outlander season 7 is a little more than a month away now — so what should you be excited for above all else? Let’s just say that we are getting set for the most epic story that we’ve had in years … not that this should be much of a surprise.

Just think about it right now — at the end of season 6, Claire was captured — while we’re sure that Jamie and others are going to rescue her, there are some other questions that follow. Take, for example, how everyone will survive the Revolutionary War. There are more challenges coming for the Frasers this season than we’ve ever seen before, and the physical and emotional toll here is going to be vast.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, here is some of what Matthew B. Roberts had to say about the road ahead:

“They’re very accustomed to war … The very first scene we ever filmed of Outlander was Claire in World War II. In a weird way, they’re grizzled veterans of war, Jamie and Claire, but we have different characters joining. We have young Ian (John Bell), and William, who doesn’t know the difference between what he reads about war and reality. It’s how war affects their loved ones more than it affects them.”

So really, a lot of this season is going to be about war, whether it is the war for the soul or the war for survival amidst so much surrounding violence.

Will there still be romance? Absolutely, and we’re sure that there is still going to be an element of time travel. After all, that has also been a huge part of the show over the past few years. There are only two more seasons left, and our big takeaway with that in mind is quite simple: The story will need to move forward at a fairly rapid pace. All things considered, doesn’t it have to?

