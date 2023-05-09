Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & texts

As we keep moving closer to the Outlander season 7 premiere next month, we’re of course thrilled to be sharing more coverage! That includes, of course, another video feature with Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, and a number of other cast members.

One of the things that Starz has done a really good job at over the course of the past several weeks is giving us these small little featurettes with quotes from the actors to various, random questions. The latest one is all about the following: Who is most likely to not respond to texts? Hilariously, a number of the cast members all say that it is Sophie Skelton, who also owns up to it after the fact … while also saying Richard.

The fact that all of these actors even know quick answers to this speaks further to the relationships that everyone has formed thanks to working together on this show for so many years. While there are some new cast members this season, there are also several others who have been there now for over half a decade — that is, of course, in addition to Sam and Caitriona, who have been present from the very start.

You can watch the quick little video featuring the cast over here, and this is your reminder that within the next few weeks, we are anticipating that there is going to be something akin to a full trailer for at least the first half of Outlander season 7. The show will be starting off by resolving the big Jamie – Claire cliffhanger, and soon after that, will likely work to bring the characters more fully into the Revolutionary War. We know that this is going to be the primary subject at the heart of this season.

Sure, the time-travelers within the series know in theory how this war is going to conclude … but who is to say that this is actually going to happen here in equal fashion? This gives you that additional sense of jeopardy here.

Related – Do you want to get some more news as we prepare for Outlander season 7?

What are you excited to see from the entire cast moving into Outlander season 7 on Starz?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







