Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan sets the stage; Starz photos

With each passing day, we are inching ever closer to the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz. Isn’t there a lot to be excited for? We tend to think so. This is a 16-episode season and with that, we certainly know that there is a lot to be excited for, from start to finish.

With all of this in mind, let’s start off here with the biggest question: Is there going to be any sort of time jump at all? You probably have a good inkling for this already, but let’s just spell that out further here: The answer is no.

Speaking (per Extra) while at the premiere of his new movie Love Again, star Sam Heughan strongly indicated that with this story, we are going to see little in the way of a big leap forward — and honestly, that’s for the best when you think about what happened to Claire:

“We’re pretty much picking up where we left off. Claire has been arrested. She’s in prison… Jamie is alive. He’s setting out to rescue. There’s so much.”

Remember this…

The premiere of season 7 is really a jumping-off point for all of the crazy stuff that is coming up down the road. More than likely, the meat of the season is going to revolve around the Revolutionary War, with everyone doing whatever they can to ensure that they are prepared.

Does Claire know how the war is going to end? Sure, but there is always that potential that things could go wrong … and you have to be prepared for that. Think in terms of all of those historical ripple effects.

