Outlander season 7: New Sam Heughan – Jamie Fraser photos!

As we work to get prepared for the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz come June 16, why not celebrate with some Sam Heughan photos?

Well, in honor of Jamie Fraser’s birthday, the show’s official Twitter ended up sharing a number of new images of the iconic character. Check out some of them over at the link here.

While we wouldn’t say that there are some huge spoilers anywhere within this images, they are rather indicative of the path that Jamie is on moving forward.

So what is at the center of said path? Well, we would say to remember that this is a guy that has gone through a lot to find a home for himself and a bit of stability. He never had that until after Claire returned from the 20th century and even then, it took years for them to leave Scotland and eventually settle in the New World. They’ve built up Fraser’s Ridge and with that, there is quite the burgeoning community all around them.

Unfortunately, entering season 7 this community has been threatened perhaps more than ever before. For starters, Claire is imprisoned at the start of the season and getting her out of that predicament is going to be quite the ordeal. Beyond just that, there is also another problem in the impending arrival of the Revolutionary War. We know that this is going to be a bloody, dangerous storyline that could span the bulk of the season — we just need to be prepared in the meantime.

Could this be Jamie’s greatest season yet? That’s a hard thing to rank, but we do feel confident that Heughan will have some material that is heartfelt, dramatic, and hopefully even humorous here and there. Basically, a story that shows everything he can do as an actor.

(Photo: Starz.)

