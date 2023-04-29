Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, cast talk … dancing?

Do you want to have some more fun with the Outlander cast as we get set for the season 7 premiere this summer? Well, we have a new video to share today that could put a smile on your face.

In honor of it being International Dance Day, the folks have Starz have shared yet another delightful behind-the-scenes video, with the focus this time around being on a pretty simple question: Who is the best dancer of the crew? Of course, there are various definitions of dance, aren’t there?

The best dancer – You know, the person who can actually compete at a competitive level. Given that Sophie Skelton did ballet, she’s got a leg up on some of her competitors.

The best fun dancer – Of course, here we mean the person who will rock it out on TikTok. There’s a reason why Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe both say that it is probably John Bell.

The best dancer late-night at a party – Here, we mean the person who just lets loose on the dance floor and dances like nobody is watching. We’ll let you use your imagination to figure out who is the best person for this.

Remember here that the premiere of Outlander season 7 is probably not going to feature a whole lot of dancing … and neither will much of the rest of the season, either. Remember everything that is coming up here! First and foremost, Claire needs to be freed from her perilous situation! After that, the Revolutionary War is on the horizon and with that in mind, that will be the focus of the Frasers and so many others. We’ll just have to imagine some happier moments when these characters have a chance to cut a rug.

If you want to see the aforementioned video now featuring the cast, be sure to visit the link here.

