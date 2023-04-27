Outlander season 7: Caitriona Balfe, others confirmed for ATX

In addition to the upcoming world premiere at Tribeca, we knew that Outlander season 7 would also be coming to the ATX Television Festival. Today, we’re happy to have a little more information about that now!

Today, the folks at Starz confirmed that on World Outlander Day (June 1) you are going to have a chance to see a special “The Women of Outlander” panel featuring stars Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton, alongside executive producers Maril Davis and Toni Graphia. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. Central time, and you can get tickets over at the link here.

We personally think that this is one of the more fun ideas that we’ve seen for a panel on the show in quite a long time. After all, it allows the panel to come in with a really unique perspective, and we think that there’s going to be some really fun stories that are shared throughout this. Also, it is coming up on the June 16 premiere! We take that to mean that there will be a LOT of teases for what’s coming up here!

In the past, we heard that there was some sort of special preview for the new season at ATX; we doubt that there will be a full screening of the premiere, since that would invalidate the whole purpose of the “World Premiere” at Tribeca. However, at the same time we’re also in a position where we think they’ll want to create even more buzz!

As a reminder…

The upcoming season is going to run for 16 episodes, and it is going to be split up into two batches of eight episodes. The second half we imagine will come out at some point in 2024 (hopefully the first half), and there could be some chances for more panels and discussions around that.

