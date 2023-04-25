Outlander season 7 video: Who admires Sam Heughan?

As some of you out there may be aware, the premiere of Outlander season 7 is coming in June — so why not have some more fun first?

One of the things that Starz has done a rather great job of as of late is releasing sporadic videos featuring the cast — most of them are in good humor, and they all work to better remind you of the fun environment that exists behind the scenes here.

For the latest video, the aforementioned network is putting most of their focus on the newcomers. With that, you have a chance in here to see more of Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel Hunter), Joey Phillips (Dr. Denzel Hunter), and Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom) answer a number of rapid-fire questions. You can watch the video over here. You learn a little bit more about who they are and how they approach work … but also the actor that they most admire. The funniest moment of this whole video came when Charles claimed that it was Sam Heughan, and they spliced in footage of Heughan questioning the choice.

We will admit that personally, the older version of William is the character we are the most excited to see entering this new season. How in the world can we not be? We are talking here all about someone who has known Jamie a huge chunk of his life, but of course there are so many different secrets attached to that.

Remember as we approach the season…

There is no real pressure for Starz to give us information all of these characters immediately. Because there is a 16-episode order for this season, we expect a slow build on a few things. Sure, there is a sense of urgency with season 8 being the final season, but that means there is roughly 26 hours of content still to come … and maybe longer if some of these episodes are extended.

In the end, consider all of this exciting stuff to look forward to as the show goes deeper and deeper into its run.

