Outlander season 7: A Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Emmy year?

Is Outlander season 7 going to finally lead to Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe getting a little more Emmy attention? After so many years of snubs, there may actually be a solid case for it!

We’ll admit that over the past couple of years, our frustration with the Television Academy has led to us just assuming that the Starz series will get overlooked. For whatever reason overly romantic shows are often overlooked, and that’s before you throw in the fantasy component. We know that there won’t be any nominations in 2023, and that’s simply a matter of eligibility. Since the cutoff date for the Emmys is June 1, we’ll be waiting until 2024 to see if Outlander can start to get more attention and support.

Now, here is the biggest cast that both the show and the cast have at present: A ton of episodes and opportunity. There are 16 episodes that constitute the seventh season and personally, we tend to think there’s a good chance that all of them could air over the course of one Emmy window. That means that the show would be front-of-mind for Emmy voters for a long time ahead and based on the specific story coming, we know that there will be brilliant moments for both of the leads.

Also, consider the long-term achievement of Outlander itself. With season 8 set to be the final season, we’re starting to wonder if the show will pivot into territory that we saw with Jon Hamm near the end of Mad Men. At a certain point, it became baffling that a certain someone did not get a trophy — and in Hamm’s case, at least he was nominated before that point! The Starz drama has barely even had that.

We know that there will be competition, just as we also know nominations next year would not make up for the years of being overlooked. However, we at least are crossing our fingers that the show will get some of the attention that it has long deserved, and that voters will remember to take now of how much time, effort, and work has gone into creating the characters of Jamie and Claire.

It’s never too late to honor those who are legitimately deserving. We still believe that 100%.

