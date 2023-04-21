Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & lines

As we get ourselves more and more prepared for Outlander season 7 on Starz, it only feels right to tip our cap to Starz for one thing — they continue to find a great way to release video content during the off-season!

Take, for example, what we have today: A fun behind-the-scenes video featuring Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and many others talking about lines. Or, to be more specific, who is the most likely to know all their lines!

For the most part, everyone in this video is pretty generous — though it’s pretty funny that Rankin says himself. We do know that the Outlander set can be a lighthearted environment in between takes, which is important given the super-serious stuff that the cast is having to do at times. Yet, no matter what there’s always professionalism when the job needs to get done. If that wasn’t the case, it’d be almost impossible to film long days out on location — and often in difficult weather.

These behind-the-scenes videos were all filmed at various parts of the production/publicity process, and we’re sure that many more are on the way before Outlander actually arrives on Friday, June 16. This season will be enormous in scale. Not only is there a need to resolve the big Jamie / Claire cliffhanger from the end of season 6, but you also have to see these people prepare for the Revolutionary War.

Remember also that season 7 is sixteen episodes, and we’re only getting the first half this summer. The return date for part 2 is currently slated to be sometime in 2024; further details remain unclear.

To watch the aforementioned video all about lines, visit the link here. Fingers crossed that it gives you a smile, and helps to prepare you that much more to get the show back on the air.

