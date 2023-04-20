Outlander season 7 world premiere and cast panel ahead!

Are you ready in advance to see the Outlander season 7 world premiere? We hope so, as we’ve got some awesome stuff to share!

So, where do we start right now? We suppose that a great place is noting that you’re going to see the cast of the Starz show at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in June, presumably prior to their Starz premiere on the 16th. While the exact date for the festival event is to be determined, just know that something big is happening there.

Want a few more details? Well, here is how Tribeca themselves describes it on their official site:

In the seventh season of Outlander, the land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

Meanwhile, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin are all confirmed currently to be a part of a post-premiere discussion. Everything is, as always, subject to change.

Why New York makes sense

Remember that it’s a much shorter flight for all of the cast, for starters. Also, it’s going to generate a ton of publicity there! We know there is some stuff eventually coming to the ATX Television Festival, as well, prior to the premiere — however, there is no specific mention of a premiere screening there. Odds are, that is to allow the Tribeca event to have that “world premiere” label still attached to it.

We know that the Droughtlander has been long, but we’re so close to being on the other side!

