Outlander season 7: New Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe photos!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Outlander season 7 on Starz, here’s another reason to be. Today, the folks at Starz shared some brand-new photos featuring Jamie and Claire front and center!

We don’t think that it is some enormous surprise that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters are critical to the show’s success; the entire story is told through the lens of the Frasers, and the season 6 finale cliffhanger revolved largely around them. We don’t think anyone doubts that Claire will eventually be freed and she will be reunited with her husband. The two have an incredibly significant story ahead, as they have to prepare for the onset of the Revolutionary War. Even though Claire knows how it ends from the history books, there is still no guarantee that things turn out that way! The stakes are still very-much present.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see some of the aforementioned photos of these two characters. The images of the two are certainly romantic, but we’d argue that the tent in the background is a reminder of the wartime environment where there are camps set up all over the place and battles are coming right around every corner.

As so many of you are likely aware at this point, season 7 is absolutely going to have its fair share of drama from start to finish. This is the longest season since the very first one at 16 episodes, and with us now knowing that season 8 is going to be the final one, every single moment now matters more than ever. The series is obviously going to have a different ending than Diana Gabaldon’s source material eventually will, but we suppose that this is not something to be too concerned over for the time being.

Instead, let’s just prepare for a June 16 premiere that is epic, adventurous, and very-much character driven; in other words, the same show that we’ve come to know and love over the years.

(Photo: Starz.)

