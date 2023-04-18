Outlander season 7 video: New Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton fun

While we continue to wait for the Outlander season 7 premiere to arrive on Starz come June 16, we’re happy to get whatever behind-the-scenes content that we can.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share a new video featuring Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton! If you needed a reminder that these two are having a really good time working behind the scenes together, we have it for you here.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a rapid-fire trivia game featuring the two, where they answer questions related to the show and then also American history at the same time. There’s a lot of humor in here, mostly in how Richard played around with some of the answers — take, for example, him claiming that the show is primarily about Roger.

The two, from the very beginning, have followed the lead of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in using humor to lighten things up on set. This show can be pretty heavy at times, and having a good rapport with your co-stars is important for getting through some long days and difficult stories.

As we move into season 7, it is clear that we’re going to see another big story for Roger and Bree both as they have some huge decisions to make regarding their future. They have finally built more of a stable life for themselves in Fraser’s Ridge and yet moving forward, there are a lot of different obstacles that they are going to face. Remember that the Revolutionary War is just about here and beyond just the battle for independence (which they have an advantage of due to foresight), there are some other unexpected threats and issues are going to surface.

Go ahead and prepare for action, drama, romance, and so much more! Let’s hope that season 7 lives up to some of the hype.

