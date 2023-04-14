Outlander season 7: A funny Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe debate

As you get prepared for the return of Outlander season 7 on Starz in June, we’re glad to have whatever content we can. So what does that include today? Well, think of this as an opportunity to hear a little bit more from Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast!

Today, the folks at the network released another new video that poses the all-important question: Who is able to best nap during the midst of a long work day?

If there is one big takeaway that we have from watching it here, it is this: The men of the show have it SO much easier than the women in the napping department! Some of this may just be do to them not having the same elaborate wigs or costumes as some of their female co-stars. Heughan, Richard Rankin, and John Bell are all mentioned as regular nappers on-set.

So why are videos like this so important in general? We really think that it comes down to one thing above all else: The simple fact that Starz does want the show to still draw big numbers, even if they have revealed already that season 8 is going to be the final one. They are still greatly invested in the franchise, as evidenced by the fact that they are going to have a prequel in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. They also still have the Heughan-led series Men in Kilts, which for whatever reason they are holding onto and haven’t announced a premiere date for as of yet.

Season 7, at least from the outside looking in, is going to bring you all the great stuff from the past few seasons. Think along the lines here of great drama, action, and romance as Jamie, Claire, and everyone else on Fraser’s Ridge prepare for the Revolutionary War.

