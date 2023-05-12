Reacher season 2 premiere date: Now likely for fall?

Are signs pointing towards us getting a Reacher season 2 premiere date on Prime Video at some point during the fall? Well, let’s just start off with this: The are some reasons to have hope for it.

So, where should we start? Well, the best place is by noting that to our surprise, Jack Ryan season 4 is going to air in the summer! That is significantly earlier than what we anticipated, and that leaves a lot of room open for some other shows later on in the year. We still think that The Wheel of Time will also come back before Reacher does — hence, having to wait until the fall.

The good thing to remember here is that the second season is already done production and with that, it will not be subject to any delays due to the writers’ strike. We know that post-production and editing can take a little bit of time, so come September or October, we tend to think that all of the episodes will be ready.

Provided that all of this turns out true, when can you expect more information? That’s not a complicated thing to answer! We would be willing to estimate that come July or August, the streaming service will share some more news, whether it be a premiere date, some key art, or other details all about what lies ahead.

It goes without saying…

But why not report it anyway? At the time of this writing, we anticipate that season 2 is going to deliver a lot of relentless action and opportunities to see more of the title character stirring things up. The first season is really a jumping-off point to everything else that is coming, and we have a hard time thinking that season 2 is going to be the end.

