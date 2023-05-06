Reacher season 2 spoilers: Who is Shane Langston?

As we prepare for the Reacher season 2 premiere (hopefully at some point later this year), why not talk about Shane Langston?

According to a report from Deadline, iconic action star Robert Patrick is going to be appearing opposite Alan Ritchson on the Prime Video show’s second season, playing the aforementioned character. Who is he? Per the official description, he is “a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor.”

If you’re a little confused about this casting, given you may have heard about the Langston character in the past, originally Rory Cochrane was set to play the role. However, a scheduling conflict required the change. Cochrane did not film any seasons for the show, so there were not any reshoots required. Filming for the second season wrapped up a little bit earlier this year.

With all of this information in mind, the primary question shifts over to the following: When are we actually going to see new episodes on the aforementioned streaming service? In a different situation, we would come on here and state with some measure of confidence that we’ll have a chance to see them moving into either summer or early fall. However, the presence of the writers’ strike does throw a certain amount of uncertainty into everything.

No matter when the show is back…

We don’t think that there are going to be any fundamental shifts to the sort of program Reacher is. We are still anticipating a lot of twists, turns, and surprises — in other words, more of the stuff that you came to really enjoy about the first batch of episodes. There is a reason why Reacher became a runaway hit, so let’s just hope that there is more of that when the show comes back.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

