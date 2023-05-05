Reacher season 2 premiere date: Is it delayed amidst strike?

Due to the current writers’ strike, should you expect some sort of delay when it comes to a Reacher season 2 premiere date?

We know that this is a question that could be asked to almost every show under the sun, mostly because this is a situation that is still fairly fluid. A lot of shows are still shifting and changing, and this could be the way of things for at least a little while. There is no telling how long the negotiations for a new WGA contract will last, as sides appear to be fairly far apart.

When it comes to Reacher in particular, what we can tell you is rather simple — the entirety of season 2 has been both written and filmed. If there are any delays at the Amazon-owned Prime Video, it is not due to the strike in some sort of direct way. Is there a chance it could be pushed back due to some other factors, including potentially the streaming service readjusting the schedule? That is possible. In the event that the strike goes on for an extended period of time, we would not be shocked if a few different things are adjusted to space out some programming.

Now, where things could get more complicated here comes to a potential season 3. Nothing has been confirmed in regards to another season yet and even if it is, work on that is going to be stalled out for some time. While there are some shows deep into production like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that are continuing to film amidst the strike, starting up filming is an entirely different story. There also is not any indication that scripts are even written for this as of yet.

The operative word for the time being is going to be patience. Let’s hope that the writers get everything they deserve soon, and then the TV industry can somewhat reset and get back to its typical form.

When do you most want to see Reacher season 2 arrive over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







