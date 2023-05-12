The Winchesters season 2: Jensen Ackles rallies to save show

Earlier today, the bad news came in that The Winchesters has been canceled over at The CW. However, does this really have to be the end of the road for the show? Hardly. This is where Jensen Ackles comes into play.

In a new post on Twitter following the news of the cancellation, the show’s executive producer (who also appeared at the end of season 1) furthered a campaign to bring the show back with the #SaveTheWinchesters hashtag. There is certainly a lot of story still left to tell within this universe, and we do think that there is at least a reasonable chance of something happening here.

It is true that often, we are less than optimistic of canceled shows finding new homes elsewhere. However, there are legitimate reasons for optimism here. Take, for starters, the fact that The Winchesters is a huge part of the overall Supernatural universe, and the finale also showed that this is not quite a prequel as we first thought. The potential here is pretty endless, provided it finds the right home.

With that in mind, why wouldn’t someone take interest in picking the show up? You can argue that HBO Max (soon to be known as Max) makes sense because it shares a parent company with the show’s Warner Bros. TV studio. Meanwhile, there is a long history of Netflix and WBTV working rather well. The Winchesters has an opportunity to shine somewhere else and tell stories that are even bigger and bolder than what it did in season 1.

What can you do to help?

Petition various networks and streamers online! Also, use the same hashtag as Jensen, since a lot of impressions can go a long way. We do think that some prospective homes already know of the series’ popularity, but a little bit of a positive push in the right direction never hurts!

(Photo: The CW.)

