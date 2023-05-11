The Winchesters canceled at The CW; could season 2 still happen?

Today, the bad news officially came in from The CW: The Winchesters has been canceled after just one season on the air. However, is this really the end of the road?

Let’s just say that with a show like this, things are a little bit more complicated. For starters, go ahead and check out (per TVLine) what the network had to say in a statement:

“As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions … We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication.”

Now, let’s look towards the future. If you saw the end of the season 1 finale, you may have realized that this show is not the prequel that so many thought it was. Think of this almost as the Final Fantasy 7 Remake of shows right now. You go in thinking one thing, only to later realize the opposite. There is SO much more potential here moving forward.

This is where we look towards the newly-named Max streaming service. Could they bring The Winchesters back? Since they are owned by the same company as studio Warner Bros. TV, there is a great case to be made for bringing it there. Also, this is where we should also note that there is a chance here to test the imagination and make the show even darker and bolder. Who wouldn’t want that?

The world of Supernatural is ripe for more exploration. We aren’t shocked at all that The CW made this move as they restructure, but we don’t think this has to be the end here at all. We will see where things shake out over the next several weeks; if there is a chance of more, that could be when we start to learn a few more details.

What do you think about The Winchesters being canceled, and are you still hoping for more?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are a lot of other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







