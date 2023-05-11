Station 19 season 6 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Firefighters’ Ball

Next week on Station 19 season 6 episode 18, you are going to see the epic, emotional finale. Will there be a cliffhanger? Most likely. Also, there’s going to be some glitz and glamor!

The title for this finale, after all, is “Glamorous Life,” just in case you needed another bit of evidence of that. Meanwhile, you should also check out the Station 19 season 6 episode 18 synopsis below for more:

The Station 19 crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into action to save the day.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Who wants to see characters saving lives while also dressed to the nines? This feels like one of the most exciting things about this episode.

Now, the big question is just how many lives are going to be put in jeopardy during the finale, and also if one of them is going to be a main character. We have seen on Station 19 over the years that they have zero issue at all with killing off important people, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change down the road. There’s a chance of that, or at least making us think that someone could die.

Is there a season 7 coming down the road?

The great news is that we already know the answer to this is yes! Of course, the trade-off here is that we could be waiting for a long time to see what is coming up due to the writers’ strike. Hopefully, there is resolution soon and we’ll have a chance to see the show back in the fall … but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Hopefully, the weeks ahead will illuminate some stuff.

Related – Shonda Rhimes talks about the long-term future on Grey’s Anatomy

Is there anything that you most want to see as we prepare for the Station 19 season 6 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates coming down the road

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







