Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A clearer picture

We recognize that the wait for Power Book IV: Force season 2 is long, and we wish that we could say a premiere date was coming immediately. Do we think we could get an announcement over the next few weeks? Sure, but that does not mean that this is when the Joseph Sikora series is going to come back on the air.

So what can we tell you now about a possible return for the show? Let’s just get right into that for a moment, shall we?

If you missed the news earlier this week, Starz is premiering the second season of Minx, which previously aired on HBO Max, starting in July. This is along with the seventh season of Outlander starting in June. They have said previously that Heels will arrive in the summer, so is that August, once the time-traveling drama is over? That seems possible.

Meanwhile, you can argue that there is a case that Power Book IV: Force will be around once Minx is done, which could be September. This is an incredibly long time to wait, but it does seem like Starz is fine to keep everyone on hold — even though filming has been done for a really long time now.

The best thing that we can hope for

We recognize that there is no new episode of Ghost this week, but is there a chance that we could learn something more the week after? We’d be shocked if they don’t say anything about Tommy Egan’s show before the end of its fellow spin-off — but then again, we have been surprised here and there in the past by how they are hyping up some of their shows.

(Photo: Starz.)

