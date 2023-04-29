Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A September clue?

Are we starting to get a better sense of when the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date is going to be? It feels that way … but you have to remember that nothing is confirmed. For a while, it looked like the Joseph Sikora series was coming back in May, and it’s pretty clear at this point that this is not going to happen.

So what are we looking at now? Well, let’s just say that we could be stuck waiting until September. This may not be what we want, but it may be (alas) what we ultimately get.

As for the evidence, just look at the tweet over here from Isaac Keys, who plays Diamond on the show. We don’t think that he and the rest of the cast don’t want to make people wait for that long, but here is that ever-so-important reminder that they don’t have any real control on this sort of thing. We’re all just at the mercy of whatever the network decides right now, even if that decision is not something that we want. (Remember, Keys says “maybe” within his tweet … it’s just a possibility.)

The reason why we may be waiting that long for Power Book IV: Force could be tied solely on the rest of the Starz lineup. Let’s just frame it for a moment in this way. Outlander is premiering in mid-June, and we also know that a new season of Heels won’t be around until we get to the summer. That effectively means that there may not be much room for the Power spin-off until we get closer to the late summer or early fall. Given that filming’s been done for a long time, it’s annoying … but it also is what it is.

We just hope at this point that if we’re waiting until September, the network just goes ahead and says that publicly. If nothing else, it may be nice for the powers-that-be to say something like this and then put us all out of our collective misery a little bit. Wouldn’t that be helpful? (We’re sure the cast would love to not be asked about it anymore…)

