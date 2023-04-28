Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 promo: After the arrest…

Next week on Starz you’re going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 — so what will the main event be?

Well, a big part of it feels fairly clear based on how this past installment ended. After all, doesn’t it feel like there’s a big struggle ahead here for Monet? Diana was just arrested, and we know there’s a much larger RICO investigation going on here. Multiple organizations are teaming up to ensure that everyone is taken out, and there are going to be a lot of obstacles that come about with that. If Monet speaks too loudly, maybe she goes down.

Of course, in the midst of trying to get Diana out, there are some other problems. We know that Tariq is still in an impossibly-messy situation and at this point, Cooper Saxe may be ready and willing to show his cards after spending so much time being a snake underneath the surface.

(Is Saxe ever going to be killed off or arrested? Or, is there a chance that he is the cockroach who will always find a way to survive no matter what?)

The real question mark we’ve got

How in the world are the writers going to tie together all of these loose ends? Well, there are only a few episodes left until we’re off on another long hiatus again. We do think another major character could die and if not that, we’ve got a really hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing every single character free and not under arrest. Be prepared for anything.

Also, wonder this about Davis: Is he finally starting to get in over his head? He has been walking a really thin line in regards to that for a good while now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 on Starz?

(Photo: Starz.)

