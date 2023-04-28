Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Sacrifice’ ahead

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 on Starz next week? How can you not? There are a few episodes left this season and based on what we’ve seen from this show over the years, it is easy to make a big prediction: Things are going to get crazy. Lives may be lost and allegiances may be flipped. Honestly, we are prepared for anything and everything under the sun.

There is one other rather important thing to mention at present: The fact that “Sacrifice” is the title for the next installment. Just upon hearing that alone, don’t you have to raise a number of questions? We tend to think so.

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead, check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

The feds apply pressure to get their suspect to flip. Dru’s suddenly erratic behavior leads the Castillos to grow suspicious. As Tate prepares to go up against his political opponent, Harper brings his ethics into question.

Is Tate’s election going to be important to the end of this season? We mostly wonder because we’ve wondered about his role on this show for a long time. At one point, it felt like we were setting this character up for Power Book V: Influence, but that is no longer happening. Now, every single episode of this show carries with it a certain amount of question marks.

A quick programming note

While there is a new installment set for next week, there is not one currently scheduled for May 12. What is with Starz randomly taking weeks off for some of their shows? We wish that we knew but for now, this is the situation that we are in. Let’s just enjoy this show while we have it; there is a season 4 coming, but who knows when that is going to premiere?

