Virgin River season 5 star shows love to Martin Henderson, writers

As so many of you are most likely aware at this point, we have been waiting a good while to see Virgin River season 5 on Netflix. The show will be back at some point hopefully soon, but before that, let’s continue to shine a light on some matters behind the scenes.

Yesterday, we posted a story about Martin Henderson being down at Netflix in Los Angeles alongside Annette O’Toole and others, where they were protesting in solidarity with writers from across the TV industry. This is a strike that has gone on for more than a week now, and all signs do suggest that the sides are pretty far apart in coming to a deal.

Make no mistake, we’d love for that to change since the writers deserve what they are asking for — and we also tend to think that a lot of this support from the cast goes a long way.

With that in mind, you can go ahead and add Alexandra Breckenridge to the list of people sending their applause and well-wishes. If you head over to her official Instagram Stories, you can see her repost Henderson at the picket line with a message of her own.

What all of this means for the future

We do not believe that the strike is going to impact what is coming with season 5 at all, mostly because these episodes should be more or less done and ready to go already. However, we do think there is a good chance that this impacts a season 6, which is likely to happen even if it is not confirmed right now.

The biggest thing we’d say to remember right now is quite simple: Netflix and the other networks / streamers have the power to change all of this. It just comes down to whether or not they will.

