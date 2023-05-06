Virgin River season 6: Will renewal, filming be impacted?

As we start to dive further into the writers’ strike, are we going to see big implications for Virgin River season 6?

Well, let’s just start by noting this: We understand if there are any questions or concerns out there. To us, though, the most important one for now is making sure that writers are well-compensated and have a chance to continue producing some of the great work they’ve done over the years. They are the backbone of Virgin River and so many other shows that are out there.

When it comes to season 5, there are no real reasons here for concern. Filming for this batch of episodes wrapped up last November, and we have no real reason to suspect that it will not be ready in time to premiere in the summer. (We’re still looking at July as a possible window.) The only reason Netflix may hold onto it longer is if they are really concerned for a long strike and with that, they may stretch out some of their programming.

The bigger question mark right now is what this could mean for a season 6. Let’s just make that pretty clear: It’s likely to be delayed, at least when it comes to production. Scripts need to be written to get the cast and crew back on set and for the time being, there’s no way to be assured that anyone is going to be back out on set in the same production window we saw for season 5. Technically, Netflix has not even renewed the Alexandra Breckenridge drama! We do think more will be coming at some point, but we really should switch over to wait-and-see mode for now.

The first order of business at this point is seeing the writers’ strike resolved. Even if Netflix renews Virgin River over the next week or two, it won’t have any impact as to when cameras actually start rolling.

(Photo: Netflix.)

