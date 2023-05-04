Virgin River season 5: A new Alexandra Breckenridge photo!

We know that there is a lot to be excited about at present in regards to Virgin River season 5 — even if, unfortunately, there’s still a good wait ahead. Our hope is that at some point this month, Netflix is going to share a premiere date … but we’re also well-aware that things could change.

One thing to watch out for at present is simply whether or not the writers’ strike impacts how the streaming service chooses to do their business. Are they going to delay some shows to ensure that they have consistent programming, especially in the event of a prolonged strike? It’s possible…

For the time being, though, we thought that it would be nice to share at least a new behind-the-scenes photo from star Alexandra Breckenridge! Just take a look at her Instagram to see a new, super-scenic shot of her working on the show in British Columbia. She also included the following caption:

Flashback to VR season 5 ♥️

No you didn’t miss anything. It’s not out just yet….

So when are we expecting season 5, for now?

Provided that nothing changes, our feeling at present is that we’re going to be seeing Virgin River return when we get around to July. It’s going to be a huge season for Mel and Jack given that they are engaged and also expecting a baby!

With all of this being said, we don’t want to be so naive as to sit here and say that the couple’s storyline is going to be a walk in the park. Based on what we’ve seen so far, we do tend to think that the writers are going to have a lot of twists and turns ahead. There could be reasons to cheer, but also a reason for some cheers.

(Photo: Netflix.)

