Virgin River season 5: How long could a trailer be?

If you are like us, then you are out there, chomping at the bit for a Virgin River season 5 trailer. There is, after all, so much great stuff to be excited about! We are prepared for some episodes that are chock full of excitement, whether it be romance, surprising twists, or a few new elements that are a little harder to anticipate.

We are anticipating that some season 5 footage and/or a premiere date will be coming in the weeks ahead — at least, provided that Netflix premieres it in July as they’ve done as of late. So, if that happens, just how much footage should we expect?

Well, here is where things get a little bit more complicated. While we do think that Netflix is going to deliver some Virgin River footage before too long, that will probably not be a standard trailer. Instead, the premiere date will likely be revealed in May alongside a short teaser of around 15-30 seconds. If we get something more than that, we will be inclined to do cartwheels in the street out of pure shock. After all, Netflix is typically more inclined to release full trailers a pretty short time before the premiere — think a couple of weeks.

By the time we get to a full season 5 trailer release (which we imagine will be in either late June or early July), that is when we’re anticipating seeing anywhere from a minute and a half to two minutes’ worth of footage. That has been the pattern with that, and Netflix does love their patterns, especially with a show like this that has such an established and loyal following.

What could you expect in a trailer?

We personally think it will begin with Mel and Jack celebrating the fantastic plan that they are in right now, with them being engaged and preparing to embark on the next phase of their lives as parents. Isn’t that exciting?

Yet, while this community may feel idyllic at times, there are often twists around every corner and we expect something similar here. The trailer will amplify some conflict — after all, don’t they want you to watch?

