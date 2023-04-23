Virgin River season 6: Is it renewed? Everything we know

As we get prepared for a Virgin River season 5 over at Netflix, what can we say about a season 6 … or can we say anything at all?

Well, we do think we are getting close to a time where there will be a good bit more news about that subject … mostly because it makes a great deal of sense. With that, let’s spend a moment diving into what we know at present, shall we?

First and foremost, nothing has been made official regarding Virgin River season 6 at present. However, all conventional wisdom suggests that we’re going to be getting it, and we wouldn’t even be that shocked if news on it was announced in the near future! After all, remember that production for season 5 started last summer, and for the sake of cast and crew consistency, we’re sure that they would like for it to happen this summer for season 6.

Well, this is at least what could happen in a perfect world. Things in the entertainment industry right now are a little more complicated…

The writers’ strike and why it matters

Because of a possible strike beginning on May 1, Netflix may realizing that renewing Virgin River at present may not be as productive as they would like. Depending on how long the strike lasts, season 6 may not start filming this summer even if that is what everyone wants.

At the end of the day, the name of the game here is really going to be patience. More than likely, the streamer will wait and see when things shake out with the WGA before deciding when to announce a renewal at this point — but let’s make it clear that Virgin River will eventually be coming back regardless. That part of the equation is 100% not changing.

Remember, season 5 will most likely be starting up this July, and we hope to have other news soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including other discussion on the future

Do you want to see a Virgin River season 6 renewal within the relatively near future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







