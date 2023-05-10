The Flash season 9 episode 12 spoilers: Last before series finale

Next week on The Flash season 9 episode 12 you are going to see a story that is best described as pivotal. How can it not be? This is the last one before the series finale, and we tend to think that whatever happens here will carry over directly to this hour of TV.

So what are you going to see here? Given where things are in the story, we tend to think that Cobalt Blue is going to have an increasingly large importance. How can he not so close to the end? We advise you to be prepared for a lot of big-time surprises, plus also some shocking moments that leave your hair standing on end.

Of course, there’s almost certainly going to be zero closure within this episode — why would we expect that? Instead, we tend to think that everything is going to carry over directly into what’s ahead after the fact.

Below, you can check out the full The Flash season 9 episode 12 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

THE EXTRAORDINARY; JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY AND RICK COSNETT GUEST STAR – Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt. Khione’s (Danielle Panabaker) confidence in Chester (Brandon McKnight) enables him to convince Cecile to try one more time. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler and & Sarah Tarkoff (#912). Original airdate 5/17/2023.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the story keeps building in the way that it currently is. We wish that this final arc had more time, but we’ll just take however much the writers are able to give us at the moment.

