The Flash series finale spoilers: More on Tom Cavanagh return

We don’t think it is going to come as some enormous shock that Tom Cavanagh will be back on the series finale for The Flash. Why wouldn’t he be? We’re talking about an original series regular and someone iconic for his take on the Reverse-Flash. We have already seen the Matt Letscher version of the character this year; why not add someone else to the mix?

It goes without saying, but the arrival of the Reverse-Flash is going to be just one of many problems for Barry within the May 24 send-off. There are going to be other foes from the past that could show up, and that’s without even mentioning Cobalt Blue, who is more than likely going to be the final Big Bad in the present.

In speaking about all of this further prior to the start of the writers’ strike, here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“This is Barry Allen’s final race, so you can’t tell that story without including his most infamous adversary: The Reverse-Flash … And having brilliantly played the character since season 1, bringing Tom back as our show concludes its run was always part of the plan. Tom’s exciting portrayal of Eobard Thawne has been unforgettable for nine years, and fans will be delighted to know that he’s brought that same wonderful intensity to our finale, too.”

Is Eobard going to be what tips the scales for the bad guys in this episode? It may be easy to draw that conclusion, but why would we go that far? The good thing for Barry is that he’s certainly going to have plenty of allies of his own that he can call up to try and assist within this crisis. This is one of the good things about the show being on for nine seasons; it has allowed the producers to have such an incredibly deep bench.

