The Flash season 9 episode 13 spoilers: First series finale details

As so many of you know at this point, The Flash season 9 episode 13 is going to be the series finale, and 100%, it is to be remembered.

After all, just consider what’s at the center of it now! This past episode laid the foundation for Cobalt Blue’s eventual arrival, and we know that his presence will set the stage for the most dangerous and dramatic battle so far. Heck, the entire timeline could end up being in danger!

This episode, titled “Brave New World, Part Four,” is the end of the arc that has already been announced. You can count on a lot of drama from start to finish here, and also some familiar faces stopping by. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full season 9 episode 13 synopsis below:

THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise (#913). Original airdate 5/24/2023.

Our hope here is that by the end of the episode, we’ll at least have a better sense of what sort of future Barry and Iris will have. We honestly just want a satisfying conclusion that allows for us to imagine a less chaotic future. We tend to think that The Flash will always still be The Flash on some level, mostly because the world always does need heroes.

Finding a proper conclusion for any superhero story is always hard, mostly because you want to imagine them still being out there. We’ll just have to wait and see what is decided in this instance…

