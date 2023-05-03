The Flash season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Where is Barry Allen?

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see The Flash season 9 episode 11 — so what is coming up over the course of it?

Well, we don’t think it should be much of a shock that “Brave New World, Part Two” is going to have some surprises baked into it. There are only three more episodes to come in the series! That means that we’re going to see a significant shake-up when it comes to most narratives, leading of course to what could be the final battle — or, at the very least the final battle that we’ve seen on this show.

To get a few more details all about that, go ahead and check out the full The Flash season 9 episode 11 synopsis below:

BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry’s (Grant Gustin) disappearance and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim (#911). Original airdate 5/10/2023.

Before the end of this episode, we certainly want to get a better sense of all of the major players as we better prepare for the future. Things are going to get violent, shocking, but hopefully still positive at the very end.

How is this story going to end?

Given the mostly-optimistic tone of this series, we don’t think that showrunner Eric Wallace is going to end on some devastating note. We tend to think that Barry and Iris will defeat whatever gets thrown at them, but it’s not going to be easy … and there could also be a lot of consequences when the dust finally settles.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 9 episode 11 on The CW next week?

Where do you think that things are going to go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

