Fire Country season 1 episode 21: Bode, Gabriela questions

In just a couple of days we are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 1 episode 21 premiere over on CBS … but what can we say now? Let’s just say that this chapter, the penultimate one of the season, features high stakes across the board.

Let’s start here with the big questions that Bode has to be thinking about entering this installment. For starters, will he get out of prison on parole? Is he going to do something to mess that up? This is what makes this particular installment so interesting. We don’t necessarily think that Max Thieriot’s character is self-destructive. However, we do tend to think that he will do almost whatever he can in order to ensure that he can help others, regardless of the rules. He’ll break them for whatever concept of the “greater good” he has in his mind.

This brings us to that next big question: Is Sleeper really gone? While Bode may have been able to get him off the crew on this past episode, we can’t just sit here and be confident that everything is now “all better” and there no longer is anything to worry about. After all, it feels like the story overall may move contrary to that.

While these questions may not be answered fully in episode 21, we’re going to get closer to more info … and the same goes with what is going on when it comes to Bode and Gabriela’s relationship. Can they withstand some more potential roadblocks? If Bode gets out on parole they’ll have more time to be together, but that doesn’t mean that everything is going to be smooth sailing. Meanwhile, if he doesn’t get out on parole, what does that mean? Can they withstand all that time apart?

Sure, we know that this is a show full of fire and danger — but the relationships are often the most captivating. At the end of the day, it almost has to be.

(Photo: CBS.)

