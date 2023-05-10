CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere date pushed back — why?

CBS today unveiled a first look at their planned 2023 fall schedule, and there was some bad news for CSI: Vegas fans in there.

What’s going on? Well, to put it in rather-blunt terms, the crime procedural was not included in its typical Thursday-night timeslot. Instead, the network is going with Elsbeth, the new spin-off for The Good Wife starring Carrie Preston.

Now, it is worth noting that the CSI revival is not being canceled; rather, it is being saved for some point in midseason. It is possible that this show will be placed on Sunday nights after the NFL season, or on Thursdays if Elsbeth is not doing some enormous number of episodes.

Also, it’s worth noting that the mere idea of fall schedules and premiere dates are somewhat relative at the moment, mostly due to the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. CBS put most of their premiere dates out there as though they could still live in some sort of bubble where everything moves forward like it is a typical season, where clearly, there is no evidence that anything is typical at all. This is the most chaotic season that we’ve experienced since the global health crisis in 2020.

Now, we do think that more news on CSI: Vegas’ future will be revealed in the months to come — the only thing that is going to be really tough is in the event that the final has some sort of huge cliffhanger attached to it. What is that going to be meaning when it comes to the future? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see … but we do have some stories to dive into before we get to that point. Knowing what we do know about this show, there may be crazy stuff ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

