CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 20 spoilers: Last before finale

Following tonight’s new installment, you better believe that things are going to be big moving into CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 20. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and you have to imagine that some big stuff is going to go down.

Want to get a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Shell Game” – The CSI team investigates a case where an ambitious investigative reporter is found dead at a peanut factory. Also, everyone in the crime lab buzzes over who Max will promote to day shift supervisor, on CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, May 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It probably goes without saying, but whatever transpires here is almost sure to play at least some sort of role in the finale, even if there is a pretty separate case at the center of that story. We are anticipating in general a lot of drama around the new promotion here, and how that could really alter the future of the lab in general.

We are also curious to see, of course, if the finale is going to lay the groundwork for some other sort of huge story arc down the road. Just go ahead and compare this for a moment to what we saw with the silver ink killer back at the end of season 1. That was easily the most exciting storyline that we saw over the course of the season. A part of us wishes that the mystery lasted for a little while longer, but at the same time, you also don’t want a singular mystery to be dragged out for too long. That can be a little bit deflating at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

