Survivor 45 to have 90-minute episodes throughout; good move?

Even though we still have a little ways to go for Survivor 44, why not take a moment to look towards season 45? After all, there are some interesting things to discuss within this piece!

Today, CBS revealed their full fall schedule, and one of the things that they shared within it is that moving forward, the reality competition show is going to be doing 90-minute episodes for the entirety of the season. That’s a fascinating move for them to take, and of course we are curious to see if they are going to be able to keep that going for future seasons, as well.

Is there a precedent for this? Well, you can argue that this is the case internationally. The Australian version of the show often does longer episodes, and if nothing else, perhaps the longer run time will give us more opportunities to get to know everyone. One of the criticisms of the past seasons of the show is that the entirety of the story has been about twists, as opposed to actually getting to know everyone.

For those wondering, the next season of The Amazing Race is also going to be doing 90-minute episodes all season long.

The #1 reason for the change

It’s honestly rather simple: It is tied almost exclusively to CBS not being able to find consistent hits for the 10:00 timeslot. The two shows that they tried there this season both failed to get additional episodes, and this is them just sticking with what they know. Also, there is no guarantee a scripted entity would even be ready for the fall given the current writers’ strike that is actively going on at the moment.

