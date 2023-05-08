Survivor 44 episode 11 sneak peek: Carolyn’s reaction to the vote

In just a couple of days you will see Survivor 44 episode 11 arrive on CBS — and let’s just say that things are going to get pretty darn messy. Also, said mess is going to start up immediately following the last Tribal Council, where Frannie was voted out.

From the moment that the votes were cast on this, one thing became very-much clear: Both Yam Yam and Carson were going to need some serious damage control if they were going to be able to talk their way out of this situation. We don’t think that this comes as a big surprise to anyone per se, mostly on the basis of how Carolyn never likes to be left out of the vote.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube, you can see a preview where Yam Yam immediately tried to talk her down following the events of Tribal Council. She is not altogether eager to listen to any explanation of the vote, not that this comes as much of a surprise. While Yam can claim that this was not some sort of personal vote against Carolyn, she’s entitled to feel that way.

Do we think, at least for now, that Yam Yam can win her back over? Maybe, and we say that from the vantage point of them being together so much of the game. Carson is a different story, and we do think that he is especially vulnerable entering this episode. He is great at puzzles, he’s a well-known strategist, and we think that this could be a time to cut him before he ends up betraying anyone else. Also, if he makes it to the end, he will more than likely win.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 44 episode 11 on CBS in a couple of days?

Do you think Carolyn is going to have her revenge? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

