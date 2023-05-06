Survivor 44 episode 11 preview: The most grueling challenge yet?

As you prepare for Survivor 44 episode 11 on CBS this Wednesday, a real battle of willpower is about to kick in.

We’ve said on multiple occasions in the past that we want to see the show come up with new challenges, especially certain puzzles that people can 3D print and study before going on the show. However, there are some other ones that we certainly don’t mind seeing here and there … and that includes the one where you have to find a way to keep your breathing steady as the tide starts to roll on top of you. It’s as much a challenge about fear as it is endurance, and we’d 100% be terrible at this.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, this infamous challenge is returning on Wednesday; the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead here:

“I’m Not Worthy” – Castaways must keep their heads above water in the immunity challenge to be guaranteed a spot in the final six. Then, it’s a mad dash before tribal council as castaways must decide who to target on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So who is the most likely to garner immunity here? Well, it’s a hard one to really gauge in advance, but since Carson has been sick, we’re not willing to bank too hard on him. To be specific, we actually wouldn’t be shocked if he is blindsided by Carolyn after he was a key cog in Frannie being voted out of the game.

Of course, another possible target if he’s eligible to be voted out is Danny — we’ve never gotten the sense that he is the biggest strategic mastermind out there, though he has managed to avoid being voted out despite being a fairly big physical threat.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 44 episode 11?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

