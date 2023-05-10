Saint X season 1 episode 5: What was in Clive’s letter?

If we are to look at the events of Saint X season 1 episode 5 overall, it does feel like there is one key takeaway we have. Emily is clearly diving into an obsession in regards to Alison’s murder, but how far will it really take her?

There is such a fascination in regards to the relationship between Emily and Clive at this point, largely because they are both so deeply broken. This is the common bond that brings them together, even if the two fail to fully see it. What Emily seems to have figured out is that this man is in constant pain over what happened; she sees an innocence somewhere within and she wants to mine through everything to find it.

How deep does this interest in him go? Well, it’s to the point now where Josh is scoping out the restaurant, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that both Emily and Sunita lost their jobs because she couldn’t finish the edit. She became too transfixed on Clive and who he was meeting up with. It was not Edwin and yet, he received a letter from someone — someone that made him incredibly emotional. Is it Edwin? That is the easy assumption, but the truth can be complicated. Emily is also currently seeing the world as she wants to see it, where everything is revolving around Alison and what happened to her.

We come out of episode 5 with Alycia Debnam-Carey’s character in an absolutely desperate place; as viewers, though, you can argue that this was one of the best installments so far. (The immersion is pretty top-notch.) It is perhaps more clear than it has ever been that Emily character is past the point of no return now. The big question that therefore goes along with this is rather clear: Just how far is she willing to go in order to get some of the answers that she seeks?

Well, at some point, she may have to tell Clive the truth about who she is … before, of course, he finds out for himself.

