Saint X season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Emily and the letter…

Next week on Saint X season 1 episode 6, there could be one central story at the start of it: The letter. Or, to be specific, Emily and the letter.

From the very start of this series, we have seen Alycia Debnam-Carey’s character struggle to find some sort of answers as to what happened to Alison. It is a part of her past that she tried to leave there to the best of her ability, but that seems pretty impossible now. Everyone is past the point of no return and with that, we’ll have to see how everyone handles the revelations that are coming from here on out.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Saint X season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Emily can’t stop thinking about the letter. The Thomas family visits Emily and Josh. We learn about Claire’s past.

Will there be closure at the end of all of this? We certainly hope so, mostly because it’s hard to know whether or not a show like this is going to be around for more later. Also, we want a certain element of closure with the central mystery — is that too much to ask?

We do feel reasonably confident that we are going to see Emily get some answers at the end of this season; however, there are still some serious questions as to whether or not much of her life will ever be the same. The deeper that she digs into all of this, the more danger that she could find herself in down the road. We certainly think that there are a few different people out there who would do whatever it too to ensure that some of these secrets stayed buried.

There are only eight episodes this season; things will likely move quickly the rest of the way.

