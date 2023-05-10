And Just Like That season 2 spoilers: EP on Carrie, Aidan story

As you get prepared to see And Just Like That season 2 premiere on HBO Max (or, just Max as it will be called soon), there is a lot to prepare for. So what’s the top story? Well, at the moment, let’s just say that it is tied to the opportunity to see John Corbett return to the fold as Aidan. This is the first time since Sex and the City 2 that this character has been around, so what has changed in his life?

Well, as you would imagine, quite a bit! There are a number of questions we’ll have to wait to get answers on, but one thing can be said already: Aidan is very much single when he runs into Carrie again. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a discussion posted this week, here is what executive producer Michael Patrick King had to say:

I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker. That’s the biggest leak I can give you. That’s not the story. The story is [they’re] open for business. They’re both single. You know how she’s single. You don’t know how Aidan’s single.

Are these two characters going to end up together? Well, that could be in the cards, but we’ve certainly learned through years of watching this entire universe that relationships can be a bit topsy-turvy. We fully expect that this one is also going to be in some way. Our feeling, at least for now, is that there are going to be a few more dramatic twists ahead, but who knows? Maybe they won’t be tied to Carrie and instead, it will be about a different character altogether.

Let’s just hope that as the story progresses, some of these twists will start to make themselves more apparent…

